Bogus Basin gears up for summer events, including free concerts

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin has released the details of the events coming to the mountain this summer, including their free concert lineup.

The free music on the mountain kicks off on July 13. All shows start at 2 pm and end at 6 pm. Here's the lineup for free music on the mountain:



Bogus Basin is also partnering with Yoga for Life for Yoga on the Mountain, which begins Saturday, June 22, and continues on select Thursday evenings, and mornings on weekends, through September.

The first guided nature program at Bogus Basin takes place on Wednesday, June 5 from 6-8 pm. The free program will cover 1.5 miles of scenic mountain trails at a casual pace, all led by local experts.

Mountain biking events for this summer start with the 5th Bogus Basin community race series, kicking off on Wednesday, June 26th for cross-country and Thursday, June 27 for downhill. The series will continue through the summer, more details are available here.

The annual Boise Mountain Bike Festival will be held on June 29. The event will include bike demos, group coaching sessions, and a great opportunity to meet Idaho's biking community.

After the mountain closes for summer operations, Bogus Basin plans to host the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) championship races. Last year's championships saw 1,200 student racers on the mountain.

A complete list of events and their details is available on the Bogus Basin event calendar.