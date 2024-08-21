Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBlaine County

Actions

Red Flag Warning set for areas near Ketchum, Twin Falls, Pocatello

Red Flag Alert Blaine County
Blaine County Sheriff's Office
Red Flag Alert Blaine County
Posted

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 1 pm to 9 pm on Thursday, August 22 for areas in Blaine County, Idaho due to upcoming gusting winds and low relative humidity.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued the warning for the following areas:
Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth National Forest/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River, and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis National Forest.

Winds are expected to gust up to 35 mph, with humidity at just 10%-15%, causing any new or existing fires in the area to spread rapidly.

The warning means that critical fire weather is either occurring or will soon occur.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights