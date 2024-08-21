Red Flag Warning set for areas near Ketchum, Twin Falls, Pocatello

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 1 pm to 9 pm on Thursday, August 22 for areas in Blaine County, Idaho due to upcoming gusting winds and low relative humidity.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued the warning for the following areas:

Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth National Forest/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River, and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis National Forest.

Winds are expected to gust up to 35 mph, with humidity at just 10%-15%, causing any new or existing fires in the area to spread rapidly.

The warning means that critical fire weather is either occurring or will soon occur.