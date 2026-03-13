No snow, no season: Magic Mountain won't open this winter

KETCHUM, Idaho — Magic Mountain Ski Resort says it will not open this season because of a lack of snow, marking the first time the resort has been unable to operate for the entire winter since the current owners took over.

The resort made the announcement on Instagram early Friday morning.

“Unfortunately, it’s official: Magic Mountain won’t be opening this season due to lack of snow,” the post reads. “This is the first time in our history of owning the mountain that we have not been able to open for the whole season, and it’s been hard on us and the community.”

The resort has long served as a smaller, family-friendly alternative to larger ski destinations like Sun Valley Resort.

Despite the closure, current season passes and other purchases will still be honored in the future. Season pass holders, punch card users and gift certificate owners will have their passes rolled over to next winter.

The resort is also planning several fundraising events to help cover expenses during the closure as the mountain still faces year-round costs such as insurance and maintenance, along with upgrades completed last summer.

Among the events planned is a benefit dinner, which is expected to take place in May. Additional summer events will include three archery bow shoots and other community fundraisers.

In the fall, Magic Mountain still plans to continue hosting the Haunted Swamp.

“Every bit of support counts,” the post reads. “We can’t wait to welcome you back.”