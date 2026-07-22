New details reveal how Ohio Fire near Hailey began as investigators charge man in wildfire

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — Investigators say the Ohio Fire, which burned more than 2,000 acres northeast of Hailey and forced evacuations, was started by an ammunition spark at a backcountry shooting area.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office released new details Wednesday, saying six people were shooting firearms on Bureau of Land Management land across from the Hurtig Shooting Center in Ohio Gulch when the fire ignited on July 18.

Sheriff Morgan Ballis said the area is known as a place where people go shooting, but it is not an official shooting range.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire began when a spark from ammunition ignited dry vegetation. The six people at the scene initially tried to put out the fire before it grew too large.

Officials said the group then called 911, took responsibility for starting the fire and remained at the scene until law enforcement arrived.

The investigation follows a viral video circulating online that appeared to show the moments before the fire started.

READ MORE | Ohio Fire near Hailey started at backcountry shooting spot, officials say

A 23-year-old man from Los Angeles has been charged with misdemeanor firing timber or prairie lands. If convicted, he could face up to six months in county jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

The Ohio Fire burned approximately 2,035 acres and is now 100% contained, according to the sheriff’s office.

The fire prompted evacuations in the Indian Creek area as firefighters worked to keep flames away from homes. The response involved eight agencies, about 114 fire and law enforcement personnel, 13 fire engines, two ambulances, two dozers, an excavator, two hotshot crews and aerial support.

During the Ohio Fire evacuations, a 62-year-old Hailey man was also charged after officials said he failed to stop at a roadblock..

The sheriff’s office also provided updates on two other recent Blaine County fires. Investigators determined the Martin Fire east of Bellevue was started by sparks from a Fourth of July fountain-style firework and burned about 1,065 acres. The Cabin Creek Fire near Alturas Lake was traced to an unattended campfire used to cook a hot dog.

Sheriff Ballis said all three fires were human-caused and urged residents to take extra precautions as dry conditions continue.