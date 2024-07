SUN VALLEY, ID — An incident on day 3 of the Sun Valley Tour de Force has left 2 people injured.

The Sun Valley Tour de Force is an annual event in which 3.2 miles of Highway 75 in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area is turned into a "no speed limit" roadway.

The event began on July 18 and was meant to run through the afternoon of the 20th, however, the rest of the events have been canceled after the incident on Saturday morning.