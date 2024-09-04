Glendale Fire causes road closures and evacuations in Hailey

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — Crews are responding to the Glendale fire southwest of Hailey, as shifting winds drive the fire through brush and grass.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"They worked from 1 to midnight," said Chief Ron Bateman of Wood River Fire & Rescue.

Active storms keeping crews busy this week, with lightnight sparking new fires Monday afternoon, and strong winds quickly fanning flames west of Hailey.

It was a pretty long day. Pretty hardcore," Bateman added.

Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief, Ron Bateman, was with crews in the heat of the response southwest of Hailey on Glendale road, where the fire was firest detected.

"We had two structures specifically that were threatened at the far end of Glendale Road and we put a couple structure protection groups in place down there about that time," Bateman added.

Local crews from Bellevue and Carey also responded, with BLM calling in air support, dozers and water tenders.

Bateman added, "They put down a couple couple of retardant lines and reinforced with a dozer, it was looking pretty good at that time and then the wind shifted a little bit to the northwest and the fire ran across rock Creek."

The fire quickly burned through grass and sagebrush, prompting some evacuations before a storm cell moved through late Monday night, providing some relief with rain.

"That was a little nervy at first because it was bringing some wind with it, but it did put a lot of moisture down out here last night so we're able to take our breath at about 11:30 - midnight last night," said Bateman.

By Tuesday mid-day, fire activity remained calm, allowing crews to mop up around the perimeter and look for hot spots.

BLM, working with Blaine County officials to assess the threat before lifting evacuation orders.

"We're trying to get the best secure line that we can right now to help the firefighters. They're buttoning up some of the fires that they were on and they're waiting if there's any sleepers that are coming out of the lightning from yesterday," said Ryan Berlin with BLM Idaho Fire.

