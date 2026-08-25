Four airlines are offering flights to SUN from eight cities this winter

The Fly Sun Valley Alliance announced nonstop service to eight cities for the 2026-27 winter season.

You can fly to Friedman Memorial Airport (SUN) from Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Salt Lake City this winter.

American Airlines will offer daily nonstop service from Phoenix and Chicago to SUN for the winter beginning Dec. 17 until April 5.

Delta Air Lines will have three daily nonstop flights from Salt Lake City, plus nonstop flights from Seattle and Los Angeles from Dec. 19 - Jan. 3. Those flights will run on Saturdays from Jan. 9 - March 27.

United Airlines will have two flights daily from Denver from Dec. 17 - April 30 and will offer daily nonstop flights from Chicago from Dec. 17 - March 27. United will also have nonstop flights to Los Angeles from Dec. 1 - March 27. United’s nonstop to San Francisco will run from Dec. 17 - March 27.

Alaska Airlines will fly nonstop from Seattle one to two times daily from Nov. 1 - April 13, and have four weekly flights from April 14 - 30. Alaska will also offer flights to San Diego two to three times per week from Dec. 18 - March 28.