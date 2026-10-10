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Fire in Copper Ranch bedroom displaces residents, Blaine County Fire & Rescue shares

Fire in Copper Ranch bedroom displaces residents, BCFR shares
BCFR
Fire in Copper Ranch bedroom displaces residents, BCFR shares
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HAILEY, Idaho — On Friday, Blaine County Fire & Rescue (BCFR) took to social media to share that a structure fire at Copper Ranch Condominiums had been fully extinguished.

According to BCFR, crews (with assistance from the City of Sun Valley Fire Department and the City of Bellevue Fire Department) responded around 3:42 p.m. and located a bedroom that a fire had started in.

Fire in Copper Ranch bedroom displaces residents, BCFR shares

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze within the room, and finished extinguishing and completing final checks around 4:45 p.m.

One person received an evaluation for potential smoke inhalation, but did not receive hospital transport. Officials shared that no firefighters were injured in this incident.

Fire in Copper Ranch bedroom displaces residents, BCFR shares

BCFR said that displaced residents were provided a hotel room, courtesy of the Wood River Firefighters Association's Burnout Fund and the Hailey Volunteer Firefighters Association.

The fire's cause remains under investigation at this time.

Fire in Copper Ranch bedroom displaces residents, BCFR shares

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