Crews battle commercial vehicle fire in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — Fire crews responded to a commercial vehicle fire in Blaine County in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to Bellevue Fire and Rescue.

Crews quickly extinguished the flames and brought the situation under control, the department said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The public is asked to stay clear of the scene until the vehicle can be cleared on Monday morning. Officials did not specify the exact location of the scene. Idaho News 6 has reached out to the fire department to learn more.

The Bellevue Fire Department said Blaine County Fire and Rescue, the Hailey Fire Department and the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.