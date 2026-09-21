Carey Flock camera to be removed after concerns over public input

CAREY, Idaho — Blaine County Sheriff Morgan Ballis announced that he has directed Flock Safety to remove an automated license plate reader (ALPR).

The camera being removed is within Carey city limits at U.S. Highway 20 and Greenfield Way, on Idaho Transportation (ITD) property, according to a release by Blaine County. According to the sheriff’s office, Carey elected officials and residents were not included in discussions or approvals over the camera’s placement.

Ballis said he learned about the placement issue while meeting with Carey officials over the last several months.

Blaine County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) currently operates 16 ALPR cameras across the county. A two-year contract was signed in September 2024 by former Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins; it began in March 2025 and expires in March 2027. The contract costs approximately $60,000 per year and includes an automatic renewal clause unless written notice is provided.

The contract has been funded with civil forfeiture money outside the budget approved by the commissioners for the sheriff’s office. BCSO said this meant the public did not have an opportunity to ask questions or provide input before the cameras were deployed.

Sheriff Ballis has met with residents in Blaine County over the last several months. The sheriff’s office will continue the contract through March 2027 but will provide written notice so that it does not auto-renew. Before deciding whether to continue future Flock use, BCSO says it will work with county commissioners to allow for public input.

BCSO is waiting for a confirmed timeline for camera removal. If that timeline is not reasonable, other actions will be considered.

“Community trust depends on transparency and local input,” said Sheriff Ballis. “I inherited this contract and these camera locations. After speaking with Carey officials and residents across Blaine County, it is clear we need to correct the placement in Carey and give the public a clear path forward when this agreement ends.”

This article was originally published by KMVT.