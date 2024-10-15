Boaters rescue two people after plane crashes into Pettit Lake

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says boaters on Pettit Lake rescued two people after their plane crashed into the lake on Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office says a 76-year-old pilot and a 64-year-old passenger were sightseeing in a Cessna 180. An investigation determined that the pilot attempted to "buzz" the lake when one of the aircraft's wheels caught the water. The Sheriff's Office says the pilot tried to pull up but could not, causing the plane to crash into the lake.

Both were able to exit the plane as it sank. Nearby boaters were able to help them out of the water and back to shore, offering first aid until first responders arrived. The pair were taken by ambulance for minor injuries.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says the U.S. Forest Service will determine if the plane will be removed from the lake. The FAA will take over the crash investigation.