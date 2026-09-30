Blaine County students can explore careers in law enforcement, aviation

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — Students in Blaine County have a chance two explore careers in law enforcement, and aviation this fall.

The non-profit Far and Wise is offering a pair of free programs on "early-out" Wednesdays.

The law enforcement explorer academy gives students hands-on experience in life-saving operations and tactical skills.

That program will be led by the Blaine County Sheriff's Office and local police departments.

The avaition program teaches students the science of flight while allowing them to explore multiple career pathways within the agency.

Students completing the program may have the opportunity to take a discovery flight with the Sun Valley Aviators.

Registration for both programs are free.