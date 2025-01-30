Blaine County Sheriff says there's "no evidence" to support rumors of ICE raids

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office has addressed and refuted recent rumors regarding U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities within the county.

Blaine County Sheriff Morgan Ballis explained in a press release that ICE typically communicates directly with the sheriff's office before conducting any operations in Blaine County. Since the Trump Administration took office, Ballis says their office has received no such communication.

Over the past three weeks, multiple unsubstantiated rumors have surfaced, claiming that ICE was conducting “raids” and detaining individuals outside public businesses. These claims were found to be baseless after the sheriff's office directly contacted ICE, which confirmed that no operations had taken place.

"Unfortunately, bad actors often spread misinformation about deportation operations to create fear and manipulate vulnerable individuals," Ballis said in the release. "This tactic not only incites panic but also discourages victims from seeking help or cooperating with law enforcement."

The sheriff’s office emphasized its commitment to protecting all community members, regardless of immigration status, and condemned fearmongering tactics that undermine public trust. The BCSO urges the public to verify information before sharing it to prevent the spread of harmful misinformation.