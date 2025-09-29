300-acre Lake Creek Fire spreads north of Ketchum, evacuations issued

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — A wildfire has burned about 300 acres north of Ketchum, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents on the east side of the highway from Lake Creek Road to Eagle Creek Road are being asked to remain on “Ready” status.

Blaine County Sheriff's Office Map of area on "Ready" status for Lake Creek Fire as of Sunday, Sept. 28

The Lake Creek Fire was first reported around 2 p.m. on Sept. 28. Trail, picnic, and pond areas around Lake Creek were evacuated in response.

As of Sunday evening, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said containment was at zero percent.

Blaine County Sheriff's Office

In a public Facebook post Sunday afternoon, Sawtooth National Forest said aerial support had been ordered for the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.