Biden approves major disaster declaration to support flooded counties in Idaho

IDAHO — After severe storms on April 14 and 15 left counties in Idaho to deal with floods, landslides, and mudslides, President Joe Biden has approved a Major Disaster Declaration in the state to begin rebuilding in the effected areas.

The counties covered in the declaration include Idaho, Lewis, and Shoshone Counties. A damage assessment is being conducted by FEMA and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management confirmed that the total damages across the three counties surpasses $6.6 million.

“The approval of the Presidential Disaster Declaration request is a crucial step toward helping

the affected areas rebuild and recover from April’s severe storm.” Governor Brad Little

The presidential approval authorizes federal funding to go to the state, local, and tribal governments, as well as certain nonprofits in the area, to cover emergency work and repairs to facilities damaged by the severe storm.

“The spring flooding wreaked havoc, causing devastating damage in these areas. This funding will be critical for infrastructure repairs. IOEM is committed to working alongside FEMA to support local jurisdictions’ recovery efforts and help them rebuild stronger.”

IOEM Director Brad Richy

The funding also provides for hazard mitigation efforts state-wide to reduce future disaster losses in Idaho. The full press release is available to read here.