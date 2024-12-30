Avalanche conditions force road closure and two Idahoans will be millionaires: Today in your neighborhood

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few things happening today in your neighborhood:
- HWY 21 CLOSURES
- Two major closures on Highway 21 that drivers will want to be aware of. One is from Idaho City to Lowman with all lanes closed in both directions due to major weather related concerns. The other major closure is from Grandjean to Banner Summit with all lanes closed in both directions due to avalanche danger.
- AVALANCHE WARNING
- On Saturday, the Sawtooth Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning spanning from northwest of Stanley to South of Bellevue. That warning is set to expire this morning, but they warn that avalanche danger is high and to expect many large avalanches to release on their own. Good idea to stay off of and out from under steep slopes.
- 2024 IDAHO $1 MILLION RAFFLE
- Two lucky Idaho Lottery players who got a ticket in the 2024 Idaho Million Dollar Raffle will start the new year as Idaho's newest millionaires! All 450,000 tickets have already been sold and the winning numbers will be announced this evening at 5:59 p.m.