Arrest made in Baker City shooting death

BAKER COUNTY, Oregon — Baker City Police have arrested 23-year-old Caleb James Mansuetti for allegedly shooting and killing 35-year-old Brandon Allen Chase on March 20.

The Ada County Coroner says Chase was pronounced dead in a Boise ICU two days after the incident. The Coroner has listed homicide as the manner of death.

Baker City Police say they responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound on March 20. Police found Chase, in the driver's seat of his vehicle, with a gunshot wound. Police say Chase was originally taken to a local hospital and was later flown to a regional hospital.

According to police, Mansuetti faces second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another, menacing, and felon in possession of a firearm. Mansuetti is booked into the Baker County Jail.

