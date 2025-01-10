Anti-trafficking awareness and local park improvements: Today in your neighborhood

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are some of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

CANYON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE GROUNDBREAKING

In Caldwell, The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is hosting a groundbreaking for their new administration building. They say the three-story building will consolidate all the Sheriff's Office operations under one roof and offers adequate space for the next 20-30 years of growth. That's at 10:30 this morning in the Southwest Idaho Juvenile Detention Center parking lot.



IDAHO ANTI-TRAFFICKING COALITION

The Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition will be at the Idaho Capitol Building today to raise awareness about human trafficking in Idaho and share the good work they do to combat it. They will be at the 2nd floor of the Rotunda from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. today.

