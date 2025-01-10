Anti-trafficking awareness and local park improvements: Today in your neighborhood

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are some of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- CANYON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE GROUNDBREAKING
- In Caldwell, The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is hosting a groundbreaking for their new administration building. They say the three-story building will consolidate all the Sheriff's Office operations under one roof and offers adequate space for the next 20-30 years of growth.
- That's at 10:30 this morning in the Southwest Idaho Juvenile Detention Center parking lot.
- IDAHO ANTI-TRAFFICKING COALITION
- The Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition will be at the Idaho Capitol Building today to raise awareness about human trafficking in Idaho and share the good work they do to combat it.
- They will be at the 2nd floor of the Rotunda from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. today.
- C.W. MOORE PARK IMPROVEMENTS
- Construction continues on improvements to C.W. Moore Park in downtown Boise.
- New features will include a rock play feature, expanded seating, and improved landscaping. Boise Parks and Rec says the renovations will refurbish historical elements and create a more welcoming experience for everyone.