Anti-trafficking awareness and local park improvements: Today in your neighborhood

Groundbreaking of the new Canyon County Sheriff's Office admin building, a group raising awareness about human trafficking in Idaho, and improvements to C.W. Moore Park. Just a few of the things happening in your neighborhood on Jan. 10.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are some of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • CANYON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE GROUNDBREAKING
    • In Caldwell, The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is hosting a groundbreaking for their new administration building. They say the three-story building will consolidate all the Sheriff's Office operations under one roof and offers adequate space for the next 20-30 years of growth.
    • That's at 10:30 this morning in the Southwest Idaho Juvenile Detention Center parking lot.
  • IDAHO ANTI-TRAFFICKING COALITION
    • The Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition will be at the Idaho Capitol Building today to raise awareness about human trafficking in Idaho and share the good work they do to combat it.
    • They will be at the 2nd floor of the Rotunda from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. today.
  • C.W. MOORE PARK IMPROVEMENTS
    • Construction continues on improvements to C.W. Moore Park in downtown Boise.
    • New features will include a rock play feature, expanded seating, and improved landscaping. Boise Parks and Rec says the renovations will refurbish historical elements and create a more welcoming experience for everyone.
