Sign theft in various areas of Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho — Sign theft incidents are on the rise across various parts of the county, particularly affecting Grays Creek, Highlands, Goodrich, and Kilborn Ln.

This trend is causing significant problems:



delayed emergency responses

increased replacement costs funded by taxpayers

heightened risks of traffic accidents due to inadequate signage

The Sheriff urges the public to assist in recovering these signs by returning them to the Sheriff’s Office anonymously. It's also important to discuss with children the gravity of theft and its repercussions. In a recent incident in Adams County, similar thefts led to search warrants being issued for private residences to retrieve stolen items.