Payette man seriously injured in rollover crash near New Meadows

ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho — A Payette man was seriously injured in a rollover crash near New Meadows early Monday morning, according to Idaho State Police.

Police say the 54-year-old was driving a Chevrolet Camaro at high speeds, northbound on US-95. Police say he lost control and rolled, landing upright in the middle of the lanes.

Idaho State Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

All lanes on US-95 were blocked for about five hours while emergency responders worked to clear the crash. Idaho State Police, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Meadows Valley Emergency Services EMS, Meadows Valley Emergency Services Fire, Idaho County Riggins EMS, and the Idaho Transportation Department all responded to the crash.

Idaho State Police are investigating.