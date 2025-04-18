Idaho Transportation Department continues repairs on Highway 95 after March landslide

ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department is making significant progress in repairing a portion of Highway 95 that was severely damaged by a landslide in March.

Officials believe the highway could be reopened as soon as May.

Crews have been working double shifts to prioritize the reopening of the highway, which is currently closed between Council and New Meadows.

This closure has posed challenges for residents who need to travel to work or access services on the opposite side of the landslide.

As part of the repair efforts, crews are nearing completion of a new retaining wall, a project that has required considerable effort. Workers had to excavate to build the wall and ensure it was securely anchored into the underlying rock.

The project has been complicated by the narrow confines of the canyon along Highway 95, necessitating the use of heavy machinery and large materials.

ITD officials have announced that repaving will begin next week, and they hope to finish the project by the end of the month.

The ongoing construction has caused significant disruption for locals, prompting ITD to explore alternative routes for those impacted by the closures.

In a forthcoming report, we will delve into the solutions that have allowed residents to bypass the construction zone during this challenging time.

For the latest updates on the repair efforts, residents are encouraged to visit ITD’s official website.

