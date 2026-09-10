Idaho Army National Guard rescues man injured by arrow from Council Mountain

ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho — On Sept. 8, the Idaho Army National Guard was notified of a request for aid north of Council Mountain.

A man had suffered an injury to his right calf from a broadpoint arrow, the IANG said in a social media post.

According to the post, a medical helicopter could not land near the injured man to retrieve him and a medic on scene, prompting a a crew from the 1-183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion to "[hoist] the patient and the [medic]" to reconnect them with the helicopter.

The man was later "transferred for further care and transportation," the post outlined.

His rescue marks the 8th successful rescue conducted by the IANG in 2026.