Cyanobacteria advisory issued for Eagle Bar in Hells Canyon Reservoir

ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho — In Adams County, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has issued a health advisory for the Eagle Bar area of Hell's Canyon Reservoir due to the recent detection of cyanobacterial algae blooms.

The toxins produced by cyanobacteria can be harmful to humans and especially pets who swim in contaminated waters. These "cyanotoxins" are especially harmful to dogs, who are more likely to drink the water. Blooms can look like "mats, foam, spilled paint, or surface scum and have a foul odor."

Health officials urge visitors to the area to avoid swimming or recreating in the area until the blooms subside.

Although cyanobacterial blooms occur naturally in many bodies of water throughout the Gem State of Idaho, elevated water temperatures can cause certain algae to release toxins into the water, which in turn can result in a mild rash, indigestion, or even death.

If you plan on recreating in the Eagle Bar portion of Hells Canyon Reservoir, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare recommends taking the following steps:



Avoid swimming, wading, or other contact with the water. Take extra care to ensure children do not drink or get the water on them.

Ensure pets and livestock do not drink or go into the water. If they have contact with the water, clean skin, hide, or fur with clean water right away.

Do not drink or cook with the water. Boiling or filtering the water does not remove the toxins and can increase the risk of becoming sick.

Wash hands thoroughly in clean water after handling fish or objects from the water.

If you choose to eat fish from the water, clean and wash fish thoroughly in uncontaminated water. Fillet the fish, and remove all fat, skin, and internal organs before cooking. Cyanotoxins can build up in fish, and the risk to people is unknown.

Watch for symptoms. If you touch or swim in the water or breathe in water droplets, you might experience a rash, hives, red eyes, wheezing, coughing, or shortness of breath. If you swallow the water, you might have stomach pain, diarrhea, or vomiting. You might have a headache, muscle weakness, or dizziness. If your liver is damaged, your skin might turn yellow, and you will have dark urine. If you think you might be sick from cyanotoxin, consult your healthcare provider or call the poison center at 1- 800-222-1222. Notify algae@deq.idaho.gov.

Monitor media reports and DHW’s website for health advisories.

You can find all cyanobacterial advisories throughout Idaho here: DHW’s recreational health advisory map