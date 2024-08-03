Watch Now
Bear and Wildhorse residents face evacuation orders as Limepoint Fire escalates

ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho — Limepoint Fire has reached over 19,000 acres while spreading south towards the cities of Bear and Wildhorse. From a statement made by the Adams County Sheriff's Office, both Bear and Wildhorse are in Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation mode. All residents in that area are advised to leave their home and seek shelter else where.

The Limepoint Fire is burning in the Hells Canyon that is just west-central of Idaho.

Return here for updates with this story as new information comes forth.

