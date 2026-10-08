Zoo Boise zebras Hope and Zeke moving to new homes

Two popular Zoo Boise zebras are moving to new homes, according to a recent post.

Zoo staff regularly evaluate Hope and Zeke and their habitat, which needs updates to continue meeting the zebras' needs. Their last day at Zoo Boise will be Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Hope and Zeke will move to two different partner zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), where they will join separate zebra herds.

Zoo Boise is also evaluating the current zebra habitat and how it can best support animals in the future.

The Zebra Species Survival Plan (SSP) said there were no concerns about the zebras joining separate zoos. Hope is 20 years old and will move to a herd with older females, where the group believes she will fit in well.

Zoo Boise is encouraging visitors who want to see them before they leave to visit by Oct. 14.

