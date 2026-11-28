BOISE, Idaho — Winter Garden aGlow is back at the Idaho Botanical Garden, bringing nearly 900,000 lights and new displays to the annual holiday tradition.

For the first time, the event is expanding into the Garden’s new 10-acre expansion, giving visitors new pathways, a new layout and displays they haven't seen before.

One of the biggest additions is the new Lake of Lights on Outlaw Field, an interactive display visitors can walk through as lights change colors and patterns.

WATCH | Winter Garden aGlow gets bigger and brighter with new Lake of Lights

Winter Garden aGlow gets bigger and brighter with new Lake of Lights

“It’s absolutely stunning,” Idaho Botanical Garden Executive Director Erin Anderson said. “It’ll create so many fun photo opportunities. It’s interactive, and I think it’ll delight people from children all the way up to grandparents.”

The new section also includes paved pathways and smaller slopes, which the Garden says make the area more accessible for visitors.

For some Treasure Valley families, the event has become part of the holiday season.

“This is just, it’s such a perfect thing to do, especially when you have family in town and there’s lots of downtime,” Meridian neighbor Meredith Hodgson said.

Winter Garden aGlow is also the nonprofit Garden’s largest annual fundraiser, supporting its education programs, horticulture and year-round operations.

“When you’re visiting our event, not only are you experiencing an amazing, wonderful holiday tradition, but you’re also helping us continue to thrive,” Anderson said.

Winter Garden aGlow runs Nov. 27 through Dec. 31. Discounted tickets are available Wednesdays and Sundays. Active-duty military members receive free admission throughout the event, and veterans receive free admission on select dates.

Tickets and schedule information are available through the Idaho Botanical Garden.