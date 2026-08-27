ADA COUNTY, Idaho — From BMX backflips to 70-foot high dives, the Western Idaho Fair is bringing plenty of high-flying entertainment to the Treasure Valley.

WATCH | Recap of the Idaho News 6 day at the fair

Western Idaho Fair brings high-flying stunts, sword swallowing and longtime favorites

The Off Axis Acrobatic Show is one of the fair's newest attractions, featuring BMX stunts, springboard diving and acrobatics.

The show includes two 3-meter springboards, with performers launching into flips and other aerial stunts.

More stunts from the Off Axis Stunt Show

“That is a 70 ft platform that he is upside down on right now and. Just immaculate, immaculate,” one performer said while watching the high-dive act.

The fair's entertainment lineup also includes professional sword swallower Dan Meyer, who has been performing for more than 25 years. Meyer said he first became interested in sword swallowing in 1997 at age 40.

He trained 10 to 12 times a day for four years, completing about 14,000 unsuccessful attempts before successfully swallowing his first sword.

Chatting with professional sword swallower Dan Meyer

Since then, Meyer said his career has taken him to more than 60 countries and helped him set 40 world records.

At the fair, visitors can also find some familiar favorites, including the iconic Pronto Pup stand.

After 83 years at the Western Idaho Fair, Pronto Pup has expanded to three booths to keep up with demand.

Local-favorite Pronto Pups at the Western Idaho Fair

The business says it uses Falls Brand Idaho all-beef wieners and a premium prepared deli mustard. The company has only changed its meat supplier three times and its mustard supplier three times in 83 years.

For performers like Rebecca “Fireplug,” the fair is about more than putting on a show.

“I love being at the fair, engaging with guests, being a part of their fair experience, and bringing about wonder, joy, and inspiration,” she said.

The act from above; Western Idaho Fair

The annual event also gives local residents a chance to connect with the people who help tell stories across the Treasure Valley, including a stop at the Idaho News 6 booth to meet reporters and staff.

The Western Idaho Fair continues at Expo Idaho with food, livestock, carnival rides, entertainment and other activities for fairgoers.