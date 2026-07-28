West Nile virus detected in Ada County mosquitoes

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Mosquito Abatement District has confirmed the first detection of West Nile virus in local mosquito populations for the 2026 season.

The positive mosquito samples were collected near West Hillcrest Drive in Boise.

The district reported six positive test pools from one trap location, with the first positive detection occurring July 22.

In response, mosquito abatement crews conducted truck-mounted treatments in areas surrounding the detection site to help reduce mosquito populations and prevent the spread of West Nile virus to people and livestock.

Officials said monitoring and treatment efforts will continue throughout the district.

Neighbors can help reduce the risk of West Nile virus by removing standing water around their homes each week, including water found in flowerpots, bird baths, pet dishes, buckets, toys, rain gutters and old tires.

Health officials also recommend keeping window and door screens in good condition, avoiding overwatering lawns, limiting outdoor activities around dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors, and using insect repellent according to label directions.