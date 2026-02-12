WB I-84 crash blocks two lanes near Five Mile overpass

BOISE — Drivers traveling westbound on I-84 should expect delays as officials respond to a crash near the Five Mile overpass at Milepost 48 in Boise.

According to the Idaho Department of Transportation's website, 2 right lanes are blocked, and drivers should expect delays.

Executive Producer Kelsie Rose reported seeing evidence of a crash, with a large presence of police and fire officials at the scene. Rose said an ambulance appeared to be heading to the site of the crash.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story.