Two hospitalized after vehicle rolls 120 yards down Boise hillside

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were hospitalized after a vehicle rolled about 120 yards down a hill in Boise early Tuesday morning.

The Boise Fire Department said firefighters were called shortly after 1 a.m. Sept. 8 to reports of a crash near Sunset Peak Road and 8th Street.

When crews arrived, they found a vehicle that had gone off the road and rolled down the hill.

Boise Fire Department

Multiple Boise Fire units responded, as well as Ada County Paramedics and Boise Police.

Firefighters reached the vehicle and removed the people inside. Crews used a truck as an anchor point and hoisted the patients back up to the road in a rescue basket.

Boise Fire Department

Crews removed two patients from the vehicle and took them to a hospital.

The Boise Fire Department did not release additional information about the patients' conditions or what led to the crash.