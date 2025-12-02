Two Colorado residents arrested after attempted break-in, chase in Meridian

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Meridian Police say two Colorado residents are in custody after reports of a morning break-in led to a chase.

Police say they responded to the 3800 block of W. Perugia St. in Meridian, when they saw someone running away from the area before he got into a vehicle and drove off. Police followed, saying he was driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour with no headlights or taillights. Meridian Police followed into Kuna before calling off the pursuit.

Multiple agencies then aided in the search, including Idaho State Police, Ada County Sheriff, Boise Police, and Garden City Police. The suspect vehicle was found in Garden City, near 36th and Adams St., where police saw two people get out of the vehicle. Both were taken into custody, according to the Meridian Police Department.

28-year-old John Dixon was identified as the driver. Meridian Police say he had a felony warrant from Colorado for failure to appear. Additionally, he was charged with felony counts of attempted burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, eluding, and possession of a controlled substance. He is also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of burglary tools.

A second suspect, Brianna Lee Maestas, also from Colorado, was arrested on felony charges for possession of a controlled substance and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. Maestas also faces a misdemeanor charge of drug paraphernalia.

Both Dixon and Maestas are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Police ask residents near W. Perugia St. who may have information, or may have been victims of a crime on Sunday night or Monday morning to call dispatch at 208-377-6790.