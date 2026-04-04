Treasure Valley Easter events feature a sunrise hike, a custom car show and dog-friendly egg hunts

Neighbors looking to celebrate Easter in the Treasure Valley have several local events to choose from, ranging from traditional photos with the Easter Bunny to a sunrise hike.

At the Cabela's located off Franklin Road in Boise, families can take photos with the Easter Bunny.

For those wanting to start the holiday outdoors, the 89th annual Easter Sunrise Hike at Lizard Butte in Caldwell is a local favorite. The trek begins at 7:20 a.m., with parking gates opening at 5:00 a.m.

Also in Caldwell, the Straight Clownin Car Club is hosting a Custom Car and Truck Show at Memorial Park. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and features food, music, prizes and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

Those celebrating with their dogs can visit Idaho Pup & Ales in Meridian for their second annual Easter Egg Hunt. Reservations are required, and all hunting will take place on leash. The event starts at 12 p.m.

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