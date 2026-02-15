Suspect arrested for firing rounds at Boise condos

BOISE — A man has been taken into custody after the Boise Police Department responded to reports of gunshots early Sunday morning at the 4500 block of N. Carlsbad Way in Boise.

According to BPD, at 3 a.m., officers arrived at the Boise residence, part of 3-story attached condos, and were able to hear the gunfire.

Officers began evacuating neighboring apartments. The suspect then exited the building on his own and was taken into custody, officials said. He was identified at 27-year-old Shyden Harris.

No one was injured by the gunshots, BPD said.

Damage from the gunfire was found in doors, windows and water pipes. The damaged pipes caused flooding, which was handled by the Boise Fire Department. No other injuries were reported, BPD said.

Harris was booked into Ada County Jail on four counts of Unlawful Discharge into an Occupied Dwelling.