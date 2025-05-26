Summer closure of Ustick Road west of Meridian begins Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Starting on Tuesday, crews with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will begin work on the future interchange of State Highway 16 and Ustick Road just west of Meridian.

To make room for road crews, ITD is issuing a summer-long closure of Ustick Road between McDermott Bypass and Owyhee Storm Avenue.

All non-local traffic will be directed around the work zone.

Idaho Transportation Department

Motorists can expect traffic signals at the intersection of Cherry and McDermott, as well as at Ustick and Can-Ada.

The purpose of the project is to widen Ustick Road while connecting on and off ramps to accommodate the future interchange. ITD officials hope the project will be finished by 2027.

Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures as necessary until the work is complete.