Star Police and Eagle Police are asking the public for help in finding 2 teenage girls

STAR, Idaho — The Star Police and Eagle Police are asking the public for help in finding 14-year-old Kendall Bowen and Sophia Kayan.

Bowen was reported missing around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, and Kayan was reported missing on Nov. 6. Police believe the girls may be trying to leave Idaho and are looking for a ride to California or Oregon. The girls may have dyed their hair to alter their appearance.

Bowen has brown hair and hazel eyes, is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing black and white shoes and jeans.

Kanyan has black hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 98 pounds. She was last seen wearing a nose right, black hoodie and blue jeans.

The police ask anyone with information about their whereabouts to call 911 or the non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.