Smore Fire near Melba burning an estimated 500 acres

BLM, Kuna Fire, Melba Fire and Upper Deer Flat Fire are fighting a reported vegetation fire near Coyotte Butte in Melba.

Idaho News 6

The Smore Fire is estimated to be around 500 acres and the Idaho Department Of Lands is reporting it as human-caused.

The fire started around 11 A.M. this morning.

A spokesperson for Melba Fire said shifting winds are making the fire fight more complex for crews, but the combined agencies are working together in an effort to contain the blaze.

This is a developing story, and Idaho News 6 will continue to share updates as they become available.