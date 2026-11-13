Retired Ada County K9 Astrid dies after kidney failure

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Astrid, a retired Ada County Sheriff’s Office K-9 who survived being stabbed in the line of duty in 2024, died Wednesday after bloodwork showed she was in kidney failure, the sheriff’s office said.

Other K-9 members from across the Treasure Valley were with her when she died.

Astrid became part of the sheriff’s office in January 2023 and was partnered with Deputy McGee. Just one year into her service she suffered multiple stab wounds after helping catch a combative person in Boise.

She survived her injuries thanks to lifesaving efforts at WestVet and was able to medically retire with Deputy McGee’s family, where she was incredibly loved and spoiled. Astrid spent her days chasing balls, running through the foothills and lounging on the couch.

Astrid was on medication to support her kidney function after her injury. This past weekend, her family noticed she was more lethargic and struggling to do things she had enjoyed. They took her to the vet, where bloodwork revealed she was in total kidney failure. Unfortunately, nothing else could be done and the decision was made to humanely euthanize her.

“Although Astrid's time serving our community was cut short, her service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” said the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. “We are currently looking into having her recognized at both the state and national levels.”