Polly, an Amazon parrot and Boise icon with 3M followers, dies peacefully at 58

BOISE, Idaho — A beloved Amazon parrot with millions of fans around the world has passed away in Boise.

Polly, a viral parrot known for her big personality and long life, died peacefully in her sleep last week at the age of 58. Her owner, Wendy Albright, known online as The Parrot Lady, shared the news with Idaho News 6, saying Polly leaves behind not only a loyal local following but more than three million fans across social media platforms.

WATCH | The Parrot Lady sits down with Idaho News 6 to share Polly the parrot's impact—

Born in the late 1960s, Polly spent more than five decades living with the Perry family in Boise. Over the years, she moved through multiple generations of the same family, becoming a familiar and well-loved presence in the neighborhood.

“Polly was amazing,” Albright said.

In 2022, Albright adopted Polly, giving the parrot a new chapter late in life — and an unexpected rise to internet fame. Videos of Polly quickly gained traction online, with viewers captivated by her age and distinct personality.

“She was very persnickety,” Albright said. “She knew what she wanted. If she wanted a treat, she would just scream ‘cracker’ until someone gave her one.”

Polly was also known for her loud, distinctive laugh, which Albright says she learned decades earlier by mimicking a member of the Perry family.

As Polly’s popularity grew, fans from around the world tuned in daily, many forming an emotional connection to the bird they had never met in person.

When Albright announced Polly's passing, she said she got "messages saying, ‘I shed a tear when I found out Polly died,’" and "she made their life brighter.”

Beyond celebrating Polly’s life, Albright says she hopes the attention also raises awareness about parrots in need of homes. She rescues all of her birds and says parrots are among the most re-homed pets in the country.

“They’re loud, they’re messy, and they’re expensive,” she said, explaining why many owners give them up.

One of Albright’s parrots, a cockatoo named Sweet Pea, had four homes before finding a permanent one.

“This will be her last,” Albright said. “I have a huge heart for birds that need homes.”

Polly lived 54 years with the Perry family and four more with Albright — a long life that touched Boise and soared far beyond it. While her perch may now be empty, Albright says Polly’s legacy will live on through the millions of people she brought comfort and joy to around the world.

Get to know more about Polly's personality by visiting their YouTube and TikTok pages here.