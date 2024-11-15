Police response is ongoing near S. Cloverdale and E. Columbia Roads

BOISE, Idaho — (Updated: 9:29 p.m.):

An update provided by the Ada County Sheriff's Office indicates that police were called to a residence near the intersection of S. Cloverdale and E. Columbia Roads after 20 year-old Aimable Dusenge, drove their vehicle through a fence. The driver was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash and rushed into a residence. Residents of that residence promptly exited the house.

When asked to exit, Dusenge refused. When officers entered, he ultimately complied with their directives and was placed under arrest. Dusenge has since been booked into Ada County Jail for Unlawful Entry, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash and Resisting and Obstructing. Dusenge was also cited for Driving Under the Influence.

***

A police response closed South Cloverdale Road between East Columbia Road and South Hidden Valley Drive for an extended period on Thursday evening in Boise. The cause of the incident remains unclear. The Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the closure was related to police activity. They added, "there is no public safety threat at this time."

At approximately 5:45 p.m., authorities advised people to avoid the area completely. That warning has since been lifted and South Cloverdale Road is open as of 7:46 p.m.