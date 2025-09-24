Police investigating string of thefts at Boise vape stores

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say there have been multiple thefts reported at several local vape stores in the last week and a half, including an attempted armed robbery on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say one of the suspects was wearing a mask and was captured on store surveillance video.

Boise Police

Investigators believe multiple suspects are responsible for the crimes and are working to locate the persons of interest.

These are the incidents under investigation:



Theft on Sep. 14 around 6:25pm on N. Five Mile Road

Robbery on Sep. 16 around 12:30pm on N. Orchard Street

Attempted armed robbery on Sep. 23 around 2pm on W. Overland Road.

If you recognize the person in the photos, authorities urge you to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.