Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodAda County

Actions

Police investigating string of thefts at Boise vape stores

Vape Store Theft Person of Interest
Boise Police
Vape Store Theft Person of Interest
Posted
and last updated

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say there have been multiple thefts reported at several local vape stores in the last week and a half, including an attempted armed robbery on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say one of the suspects was wearing a mask and was captured on store surveillance video.

Vape Store Theft Person of Interest

Investigators believe multiple suspects are responsible for the crimes and are working to locate the persons of interest.

These are the incidents under investigation:

  • Theft on Sep. 14 around 6:25pm on N. Five Mile Road
  • Robbery on Sep. 16 around 12:30pm on N. Orchard Street
  • Attempted armed robbery on Sep. 23 around 2pm on W. Overland Road.

If you recognize the person in the photos, authorities urge you to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights