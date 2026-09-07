Person rescued after getting stuck on a rock in the Boise River, fire department says

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department confirmed that a person was safely rescued after getting stuck on a rock in the Boise River on Sunday.

Crews rescued the person without injury. They did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Idaho News 6 is working to confirm additional details. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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