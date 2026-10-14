OpenAI deceived parents about ChatGPT safety, Idaho lawsuit claims

IDAHO — A lawsuit filed by Idaho's attorney general accuses OpenAI of deceiving parents and violating the state's Consumer Protection Act.

Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced the legal action on Wednesday, alleging OpenAI has "misled the public" about the safety of its popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT.

"Designed to be overly agreeable, accommodating, and to feign human compassion and connection, ChatGPT has proven dangerous to vulnerable users, like children, to even include coaching its users to commit suicide or to harm other people," the attorney general's office stated in a news release.

Officials say the lawsuit also references "a growing body of research" indicating ChatGPT may harm critical thinking skills, encourage paranoias and delusions, offer dubious medical advice, and promote unhealthy behaviors and relationships.

National News OpenAI discloses AI models tried to evade restrictions AP via Scripps News Group

"Given these accelerating threats, Attorney General Labrador is suing to compel OpenAI’s compliance with the Idaho Consumer Protection Act and to cease its dangerous activities that have put Idahoans in harm’s way with willfully reckless and unlawful conduct," AG officials wrote.

Idaho's action was filed in Fourth Judicial District Court in Ada County. Officials note that similar lawsuits have been filed in other states.

