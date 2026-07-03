One hospitalized following water rescue on the Boise River

BOISE, Idaho — One person is in the hospital following a water rescue on the Boise River.

According to a spokesperson with Boise Fire, crews responded to a reported water rescue on the Boise River near Marianne Williams Park at around 5 p.m. on July 3.

Initial reports indicated that a person floating the river went underwater and did not resurface. Bystanders located the person and immediately began performing CPR.

Multiple engines responded to the scene, along with Boise Fire's Dive Team.

Crews used a dive boat and a UTV to reach the individual, who was then carried to a nearby walking path for advanced medical care.

Boise Fire says the patient has been transported to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

Idaho News 6 will update this story as more information becomes available.