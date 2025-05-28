Officials post warning at Robie Creek Beach after finding high counts of E. coli

BOISE, Idaho — The Department of Environmental Quality has posted warning signs at Robie Creek Beach, an offshoot of Lucky Peak Lake, after water quality testing revealed E. coli levels exceeding Idaho state standards. The public is asked to avoid swimming in the area until further notice.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers first detected the elevated bacteria levels during routine weekly testing on May 21, with results received May 27. Warning signs were immediately posted at the beach.

Officials said that the contamination appears limited to Robie Creek Beach. Water samples from other popular swimming areas at Lucky Peak Lake, including Macks Creek and Barclay Bay, showed "exceptionally clean water," according to officials.

The warning signs at Robie Creek Beach cannot be removed until the average of multiple test results falls below the established standard, officials said, meaning a single clean test is insufficient to reopen the area.

This season, USACE will collaborate with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to conduct additional sampling near Robie Creek Bridge. These tests aim to investigate potential contamination sources within this section of the lake.