Nampa Police arrest two suspects they say stole money from a fast-food restaurant

Nampa Police arrested two men this week who they say robbed a fast-food restaurant on July 8.

Police have now identified their suspects who are now charged in connection to the robbery that occurred on North Marketplace Boulevard.

Authorities believe 19-year-old Aaron David Child, from Boise, entered the restaurant wearing a motorcycle helmet and dark clothing and stole cash from the register before taking off in a maroon pickup truck they say was driven by 20-year-old Ammon Jayce Henderson from Middleton. Police say that vehicle was reported stolen from Canyon County before the incident.

The investigation quickly led detectives to identify both suspects using witness statements and security camera footage. The maroon pickup was later found on July 15, along with a stolen trailer in the Robie Creek area of Boise County.

Boise Police say when they located and arrested Henderson on July 11 he was in possession of a stolen motorcycle. Child was arrested on July 15 in Ada County. Both men are facing multiple charges and Nampa Police expect to add robbery charges related to the fast-food restaurant incident soon. Both suspects are being held at Ada County Jail, and further investigations into related thefts are ongoing.

