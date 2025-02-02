Mysterious stench invades valley, Intermountain Gas says it's likely not natural gas

BOISE, Idaho — A stench continues to be reported across the Treasure Valley with the most recent report coming from the City of Kuna.

At the Chevron at the junction of Deer Flat and Linder Roads, a local resident reported encountering a strong smell of something they couldn't quite describe. According to the witness, gas station attendants were also dumbfounded and repulsed by the smell. Putting it simply, she said: "It's so bad."

When we reached out to an Intermountain Gas spokesperson, they claimed there had been no significant gas leaks that would be causing the current situation. A technician even responded to the Chevron Station and confirmed the odor was "not natural gas."

If you've experienced a gas-like smell in your neighborhood, please report it to us at Idaho News 6 via our tip line: newstips@kivitv.com.