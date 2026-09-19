Multi-agency effort leads to arrest of Caldwell man in sexual assault case

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — On Saturday, Eagle Police shared to social media that a Caldwell man had been arrested following a multi-agency effort to locate him.

Jhonny Silva Campos, 34, was "arrested for {F} Rape – Victim is 16 or 17 and Perpetrator is 3 or More Years Older than Victim," according to the post.

Officials said they had been investigating Silva Campos for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile in an Eagle hotel in August.

Eagle Police said that the ACTION team from Ada County Sheriff's Office and the Caldwell Police Department assisted in Silva Campos' apprehension.

Silva Campos was booked into Canyon County Jail, but will be transported to Ada County Jail at a later date.