MERIDIAN, Idaho — A 23-year-old Meridian man is dead, after being hit by a car on I-84 early Monday morning.

Idaho State Police say the man, driving a Kia, struck the rear of a Subaru, causing the Subaru to leave the roadway. The man then stepped out of his vehicle and was hit by a Mitsubishi Mirage traveling westbound.

Westbound Lanes on I-84 were blocked for nearly 3 hours while emergency responders cleared the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Idaho State Police are investigating.