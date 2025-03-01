Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for multiple counts of child abuse

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Christoph Ketterman, 40, has been sentenced to up to 70 years in prison after being convicted on six counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16.

On Friday, a judge ordered Ketterman to serve 50 years fixed, before he's eligible for parole. Ketterman was also ordered to pay $40,000 in fines and $332 in restitution.

Officials from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and the prosecutor’s office commended the victim for their courage in coming forward.

“Thank you to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and my trial team for their hard work, and for the jurors’ time and attention during this trial. Child abuse has no place in our community,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said.

A jury found Ketterman guilty in December of sexually abusing a minor in 2022 and 2023.

If you or someone you know needs help, resources for child abuse can be found through the Ada County Victim Services Center and the Women's and Children's Alliance.

