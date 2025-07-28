Lightning strikes ignite multiple wildfires in southwest Idaho, BLM responding

IDAHO — Firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management's Boise District are working to contain multiple wildfires ignited by lightning strikes on Monday.

The fires, which began after storms moved through the area on July 28, are burning in dry fuels with winds contributing to their spread, according to BLM officials.

The Louisa Fire is located approximately two miles south of Triangle Reservoir, while the Succor Fire is burning about 17 miles northeast of Jordan Valley. Both fires remain active as of Monday afternoon.

Officials expect to contain the Succor Fire by 8 p.m. Monday and achieve full control by 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Louisa Fire does not yet have estimated containment or control times.

The BLM has not reported any structures threatened or evacuations ordered at this time.

For the latest information on these fires, residents can call the BLM Boise District Fire Information Line at 208-384-3378 or visit the agency's Facebook page. Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.